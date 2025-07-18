Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 77.19%. Western Union’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

