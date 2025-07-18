Allworth Financial LP Cuts Holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.48% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

WINC opened at $24.14 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.