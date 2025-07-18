Allworth Financial LP Buys 135 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after acquiring an additional 245,821 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,390,000 after buying an additional 605,403 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after buying an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $514,609,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

CBRE opened at $138.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.38 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

