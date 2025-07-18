Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Position in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.14% of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028.

