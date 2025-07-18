Allworth Financial LP Acquires 103 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Globe Life by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $127.00 target price on Globe Life and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

