Xponance Inc. Purchases 648 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 507,234 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,668,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 952,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,212,000 after buying an additional 357,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,619,000 after buying an additional 320,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,076,000 after buying an additional 315,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 100,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,826,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 439,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,113,369.45. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,930 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of JAZZ opened at $116.08 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

