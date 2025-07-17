Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Stake Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,493,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,130,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,154,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,508 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after acquiring an additional 114,375 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $59,964.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,240.49. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,135.60. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.