United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.93 and last traded at $36.08. 2,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

Get United States 12 Month Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States 12 Month Oil Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,688,000.

About United States 12 Month Oil Fund

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.