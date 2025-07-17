Trade Desk’s (TTD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.03.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.9%

TTD stock opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.