Top Green Energy Stocks To Research – July 15th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, Nuvve, and Globalink Investment are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that produce, develop or distribute renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power. By investing in these equities, shareholders support the shift away from fossil fuels while seeking financial returns tied to the growth of clean-energy markets. Their performance often hinges on government policy incentives, technological advancements and global demand for sustainable power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. 682,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,977. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. 280,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,228. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $253.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVE traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 868,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,079. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,343. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $138.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 91,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,417. NWTN has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Shares of Nuvve stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,992. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14.

Globalink Investment (GLLIW)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

GLLIW stock remained flat at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Globalink Investment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

