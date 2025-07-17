Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – July 15th

Super Micro Computer, BigBear.ai, ServiceNow, Accenture, Salesforce, QUALCOMM, and Arista Networks are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, producing or strategically integrating AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing or computer vision—into their products and services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapid growth and transformative potential of AI across sectors like healthcare, finance, manufacturing and consumer tech. By holding AI stocks, shareholders aim to participate in the long-term upside driven by advances in automation, data analytics and intelligent systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,203,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,350,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 62,811,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,300,390. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.46. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $962.08. The company had a trading volume of 428,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,639. The firm has a market cap of $199.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,007.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $957.77.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.30. 1,357,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,310. Accenture has a 12 month low of $273.19 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.44. 1,339,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,271. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $247.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $154.73. 2,079,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,503,841. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $211.09.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.29. 2,477,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,149,550. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40.

