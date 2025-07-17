TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Trading Up 2% – Time to Buy?

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 6,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 88,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

