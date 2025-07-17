Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Given a $64.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) has been given a $64.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $67.00 target price on shares of Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Get Silgan alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Silgan

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Silgan will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Silgan by 764.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,012,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,046,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,765,000 after acquiring an additional 767,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $38,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,670,000 after acquiring an additional 656,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.