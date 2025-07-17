Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Shares Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

