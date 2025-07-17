Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 747 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $702.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $681.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,780 shares of company stock valued at $105,009,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $828.00 price objective (up previously from $807.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.67.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

