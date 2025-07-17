Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive View of Mastercard Q2 Earnings

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.07. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $15.91 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $555.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $506.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $567.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

