Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.7%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $103.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $104.62.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,585,485.44. This trade represents a 40.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $2,347,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 816,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,689,351.56. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,364,145 shares of company stock valued at $181,837,741. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,867,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,745 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.