Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after buying an additional 247,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $235,188,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $9,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,624.82. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

