Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.7% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $284.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $295.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.9125 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

