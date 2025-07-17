Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading 2.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 1,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Pintec Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

