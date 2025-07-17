Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,767,150 shares of company stock worth $701,030,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.