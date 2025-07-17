Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. 1,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 54,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKIUF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Parkland from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parkland
Parkland Stock Performance
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parkland
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.