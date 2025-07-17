Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. 1,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 54,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKIUF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Parkland from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

