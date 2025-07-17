NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Raised by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

NVIDIA stock opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

