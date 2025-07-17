NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.1% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $172.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock worth $701,030,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.