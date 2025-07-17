NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $172.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.