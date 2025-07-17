New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,958 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

