New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.40 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $260.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.47 and its 200 day moving average is $256.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

