New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $18,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:AVB opened at $201.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.