Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VMC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $260.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.43. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.