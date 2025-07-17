Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,575 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,107 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $1,404,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at $9,664,424. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,638.12. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,788,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

