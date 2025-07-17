Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 615,934 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 85,004 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.