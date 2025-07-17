M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,740 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $133.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,251 shares of company stock worth $14,978,602 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

