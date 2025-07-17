Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Reduced by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1%

META opened at $702.91 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $681.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,780 shares of company stock valued at $105,009,697 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $828.00 price target (up from $807.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $732.67.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

