Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 218,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $285.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.22. The company has a market capitalization of $794.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 17.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.