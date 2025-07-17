Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Outlook for PRCT Earnings

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

PRCT opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $103.81.

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,180.87. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,271,250. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 98.0% during the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

