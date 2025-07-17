Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Trading Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. 4,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 14,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Kansai Electric Power Trading Up 2.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

About Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

