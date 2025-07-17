iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.77 and last traded at C$31.09. 931,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 595,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.12.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.76.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index the Index , net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in equity securities issued by international issuers participating in the mining secto.

