Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells 114,175 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 114,175 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $11,605,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 11th, Vladimir Tenev sold 340 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $34,510.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $103.25 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business's revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 96,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

