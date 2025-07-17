Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading 1.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.80. 4,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 187,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

About Innate Pharma

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

See Also

