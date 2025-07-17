IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 1,847,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 382,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.45). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 317.97% and a negative net margin of 7,417.79%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanofi acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $8,792,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 123.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 99,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

