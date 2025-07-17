Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 54,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 72,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$34.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

