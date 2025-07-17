First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 4,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 4,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 325,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 318,282 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

