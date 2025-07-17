First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 4,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.
The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
