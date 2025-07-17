First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $278.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Solar traded as high as $170.84 and last traded at $170.53. Approximately 825,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,251,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.84.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSLR. TD Cowen reduced their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.87.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

