Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.