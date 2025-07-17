ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading 8.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 6,522,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 22,471,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £5.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.24.

ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

