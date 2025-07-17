Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

