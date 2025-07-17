Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of GAU stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. Aegis Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 2,154.8% during the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 2,392,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,286,199 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,708,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after buying an additional 1,827,084 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 18,943,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 504,990 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.