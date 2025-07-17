Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $90.66 and last traded at $89.22, with a volume of 6506740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.