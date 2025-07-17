Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – July 15th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, and SMX (Security Matters) Public are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that develop, deploy or provide services around blockchain technology—the decentralized, tamper-resistant digital ledger system first popularized by cryptocurrencies. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the potential growth of distributed-ledger applications in areas like finance, supply-chain management and data security. However, performance can be more volatile and closely tied to crypto markets and evolving regulatory landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.84. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $241.44. The company has a market cap of $653.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,257,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,374,820. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 6.04.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,375,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,792,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 4.57. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,380,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,008,450. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 6.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 25,879,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. SMX has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $851.84.

