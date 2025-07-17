Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 75.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day moving average is $195.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

